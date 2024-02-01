VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.17

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 52732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
