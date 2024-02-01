VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.17

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 52732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,769,000.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

