Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7,200.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $172.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.03 and a 200-day moving average of $163.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $174.78. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

