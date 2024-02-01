Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,928,000 after buying an additional 39,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,985,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after buying an additional 72,465 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,760,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,588,000 after buying an additional 491,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $102.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $104.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

