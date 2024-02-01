VeriSign (VRSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $198.88 on Thursday. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day moving average is $206.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total transaction of $1,046,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,306 shares in the company, valued at $114,793,344.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,207.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total transaction of $1,046,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,306 shares in the company, valued at $114,793,344.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,464 shares of company stock worth $9,329,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in VeriSign by 190.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 6.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $910,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in VeriSign by 29.9% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 2.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

