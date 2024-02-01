Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 35,700 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.05% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLDD opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

