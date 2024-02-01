Versor Investments LP Buys 871 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.73. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.