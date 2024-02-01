Versor Investments LP Buys New Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,515,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $104,344,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after buying an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $242.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.