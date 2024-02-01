Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 10,847 Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

MCY stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

