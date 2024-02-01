Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 15,500 eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 11.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,237,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,126,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

View Our Latest Report on eXp World

eXp World Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.80 and a beta of 2.47. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). eXp World had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.