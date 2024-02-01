Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 2,501 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PLD opened at $126.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.