Versor Investments LP Cuts Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Albany International were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 206.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 70,459 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 64,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Albany International by 31.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Albany International in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Albany International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $115.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

