Versor Investments LP Cuts Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,937 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cinemark by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 14.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Cinemark by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNK. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Cinemark Price Performance

CNK opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.22. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

