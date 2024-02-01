Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 95.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $111.75 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DY. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.86.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

