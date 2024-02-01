Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after acquiring an additional 55,188 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,866,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,528,000 after acquiring an additional 81,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,337,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after buying an additional 164,974 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $163.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

