Versor Investments LP Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after purchasing an additional 71,028 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 39,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 212,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,369.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,369.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,378 shares of company stock valued at $11,118,325 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of EW opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

