Versor Investments LP Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after acquiring an additional 273,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after acquiring an additional 222,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 218,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 673,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $122.72 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $158.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.17. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.