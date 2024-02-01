Versor Investments LP Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

