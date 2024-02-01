Versor Investments LP Has $293,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,535 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCL. Macquarie increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -138.16 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

