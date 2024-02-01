Versor Investments LP Has $317,000 Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $82,623.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,049.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,239,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,660 shares of company stock worth $1,165,859 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $52.12 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

