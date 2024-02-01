Versor Investments LP Invests $248,000 in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.41. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 5.32%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MBUU

About Malibu Boats

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.