Versor Investments LP Invests $260,000 in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 12.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $504,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Trading Down 2.7 %

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

LTC stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LTC Properties

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.