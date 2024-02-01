Versor Investments LP Invests $277,000 in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE WTS opened at $197.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $153.25 and a one year high of $213.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Watts Water Technologies

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.