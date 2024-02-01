Versor Investments LP Invests $282,000 in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HURN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN opened at $103.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.52 and a 12-month high of $113.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $358.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $30,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 774 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $82,229.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,995.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $30,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,960. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

