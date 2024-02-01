Versor Investments LP Makes New $318,000 Investment in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Vital Farms as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,327,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,649,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,772,000 after purchasing an additional 254,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 238,912 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $314,084.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $314,084.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $565,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,153.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,680. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Vital Farms Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $598.21 million, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. Analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

