Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 135.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 78.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 85.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 28.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VCTR. Bank of America cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

