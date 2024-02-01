Versor Investments LP Sells 4,100 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,219. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 6,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $695,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,027,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,283,655 shares of company stock valued at $231,857,002 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

SNX stock opened at $99.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

