Versor Investments LP Sells 4,254 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 613.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 74,924 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at $54,011,239.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $1,176,732. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $94.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average is $94.37. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.