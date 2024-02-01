Versor Investments LP Sells 6,823 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 132.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 345.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Perrigo by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,929.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,929.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at $592,446.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 641.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

