Versor Investments LP Takes $297,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Roku by 36.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Roku by 1,183.5% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 291,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,673 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 26.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 650.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 37,609 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 1,910.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 203,124 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,682 shares of company stock worth $12,332,639 over the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $88.06 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.74.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

