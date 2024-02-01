Versor Investments LP Takes $302,000 Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Manitowoc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTW stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

