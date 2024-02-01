Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 14,924.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 177,752 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,553,000 after purchasing an additional 110,213 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 107,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $386.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.77. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $417.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $2.26. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2.16%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.