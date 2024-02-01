Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

RF stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

