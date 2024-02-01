Versor Investments LP Trims Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRUS. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.7 %

CRUS stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

