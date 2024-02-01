Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.59

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.59 and last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 1582636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Trading Down 0.5 %

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.