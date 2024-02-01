Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 27,434 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,434 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $29,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.06.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

