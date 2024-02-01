Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 322,989 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1,405.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of XPO worth $25,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after acquiring an additional 367,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 22.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,765,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,179,000 after acquiring an additional 688,409 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after acquiring an additional 687,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $85.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $90.84.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

