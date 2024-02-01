Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,505 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 262,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 41.8% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $255.71 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.41.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

