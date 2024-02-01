Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,129 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Conagra Brands worth $28,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.