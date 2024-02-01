Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,948,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 102,960 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $30,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after buying an additional 47,965 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 14.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott J. Watson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,137.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $74,175.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Watson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,137.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on NWBI

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $186.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.