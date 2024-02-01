Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,117 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of MINISO Group worth $24,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 445,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 395.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Price Performance

NYSE MNSO opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.24.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $519.62 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 23.09%.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

