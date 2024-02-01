Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $26,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

AECOM Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ACM opened at $88.18 on Thursday. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. AECOM’s revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 225.64%.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.