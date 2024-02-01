Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $25,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,309,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,946,000 after purchasing an additional 74,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,485,000 after purchasing an additional 32,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $173.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.87. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $175.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.04 and its 200 day moving average is $152.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

