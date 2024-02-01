Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $27.74 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 387,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

VCLT stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

