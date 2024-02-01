Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $28.72 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 196.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394,744 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of YETI worth $28,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,759,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,361,000 after purchasing an additional 180,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,886 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in YETI by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,539,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,167,000 after purchasing an additional 479,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in YETI by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares during the last quarter.

YETI opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.19. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.38.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

