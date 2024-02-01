Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 442,730 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of PBF Energy worth $28,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.71. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

