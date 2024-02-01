Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 3,067.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,513 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $25,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 48,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,447 shares of company stock worth $13,511,615. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $101.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $106.00. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

