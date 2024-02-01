Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 6,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.9% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 63,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

BSX stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.09.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

