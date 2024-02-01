Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 195,105 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,105 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $25,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after purchasing an additional 850,003 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 571,333 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 339,113 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.3 %

HST opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

