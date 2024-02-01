Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 401,851 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765,672 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $27,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $20.04 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

