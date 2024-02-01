Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,170,408 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,170,408 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $27,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after buying an additional 566,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after buying an additional 132,255 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

GPK opened at $25.51 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

